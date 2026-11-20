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The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for 91-year-old Fred Blacks of West Allis. He left his home on Friday afternoon and his caretaker could not find him. He was last seen walking northbound on South Waukesha Road near Cleveland Avenue.



UPDATE: Shortly after publishing, Fred was found safe. The original reporting is below.

Missing person description

What To Know:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing West Allis man, 91-year-old Fred Blacks.

According to the West Allis Police Department, Fred Blacks is a 91-year-old man, Black, with short gray balding hair and a gray beard. He is 5' 6" tall and weighs 170 lbs.

On Friday, Nov. 20, at about 3:30 p.m. he left his home on Waukesha Road near Cleveland Road in West Allis. A caretaker drove around the home and did not find him. He was last seen walking on foot northbound on South Waukesha Road.

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Fred was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, black pants, and a plain black hat.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Fred's whereabouts, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.