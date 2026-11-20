Silver Alert: Missing 91-year-old West Allis man found safe
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - UPDATE: Shortly after publishing, Fred was found safe. The original reporting is below.
Missing person description
What To Know:
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing West Allis man, 91-year-old Fred Blacks.
According to the West Allis Police Department, Fred Blacks is a 91-year-old man, Black, with short gray balding hair and a gray beard. He is 5' 6" tall and weighs 170 lbs.
On Friday, Nov. 20, at about 3:30 p.m. he left his home on Waukesha Road near Cleveland Road in West Allis. A caretaker drove around the home and did not find him. He was last seen walking on foot northbound on South Waukesha Road.
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Fred was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, black pants, and a plain black hat.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on Fred's whereabouts, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.
The Source: The West Allis Police Department sent FOX6 the information via Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.