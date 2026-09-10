Silver Alert: Wauwatosa woman missing, last seen near 92nd and Hampton
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old Mukasekuru Lydie of Wauwatosa, who was last seen near 92nd and Hampton at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
The details:
Police described Lydie as 5 feet tall and 168 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white top, black-and-white bottoms and a yellow headpiece.
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Lydie walked away from home, police said, and "suffers from behavior consistent with dementia" – unable to identify her specific home. She does not speak English, only Kinyarwandan.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Lydie's whereabouts is asked to call the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Wauwatosa Police Department, released through the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.