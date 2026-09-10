Silver Alert: Wauwatosa woman missing, last seen near 92nd and Hampton

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The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old Mukasekuru Lydie of Wauwatosa. The 75-year-old was last seen near 92nd and Hampton on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wauwatosa PD at 414-471-8430.



A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old Mukasekuru Lydie of Wauwatosa, who was last seen near 92nd and Hampton at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

The details:

Police described Lydie as 5 feet tall and 168 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white top, black-and-white bottoms and a yellow headpiece.

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Lydie walked away from home, police said, and "suffers from behavior consistent with dementia" – unable to identify her specific home. She does not speak English, only Kinyarwandan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Lydie's whereabouts is asked to call the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.