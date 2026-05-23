Silver Alert: Sussex man missing, possibly headed toward Milwaukee

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The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Abran Huerta on Saturday. He was last seen leaving his Sussex group home, possibly headed toward Milwaukee. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 262-446-5070.



A Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Abran Huerta on Saturday, May 23. He was last seen walking away from his Sussex group home, near Lilac and Aster, just before 2 p.m.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department described Huerta as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds with hazel eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black-and-gray jacket and black jogging pants.

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Huerta suffers from dementia and a traumatic brain injury, the sheriff's office said, and may be herded toward the Milwaukee area or the VA Medical Center.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Huerta's whereabouts is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5070.