Silver Alert canceled: South Milwaukee woman missing found safe

The Brief A Silver Alert was issued on Thursday for 64-year-old Debora Pugh. Pugh left her South Milwaukee group home on the morning of Jan. 14. Anyone with information is asked to call South Milwaukee PD at 414-768-8060.



UPDATE: Police say Debora Pugh has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued on Thursday for 64-year-old Debora Pugh. She left her South Milwaukee group home near 8th and Marquette on the morning of Jan. 14.

Police described Pugh as 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and straight, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Pugh told a staff member she'd be back in a few hours when she left the group home, police said, but she has not been heard from since. Her family said she has memory issues and gets lost easily.

Police said Pugh has been seen on cameras in the Milwaukee area. She drives a blue 2015 Fort Explorer with Wisconsin license plates: 501-UAX.

Anyone with information on Pugh's whereabouts is asked to call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.