Silver Alert canceled: 71-year-old Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been canceled for 71-year-old Johnny Brock of Milwaukee. He has been located safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Milwaukee man, Johnny Brock.
Missing person description
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Johnny Brock is a 71-year-old man, Black, with a height of 6' 3" and a weight of 220 lbs.
Brock is bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.
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He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2:50 p.m. near 39th and Meinecke. He was last seen on foot wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, gold pants, and white Nike shoes.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information via Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.