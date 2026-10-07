Silver Alert canceled: 71-year-old Milwaukee man found safe

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UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been canceled for 71-year-old Johnny Brock of Milwaukee. He has been located safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 71-year-old man, Johnny Brock. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon near 39th and Meinecke. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Milwaukee man, Johnny Brock.

Missing person description

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Johnny Brock is a 71-year-old man, Black, with a height of 6' 3" and a weight of 220 lbs.

Brock is bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.

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He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2:50 p.m. near 39th and Meinecke. He was last seen on foot wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, gold pants, and white Nike shoes.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.