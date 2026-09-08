Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 26th and National
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help in finding a critically missing 68-year-old man, Sherman Williams.
Missing man
What we know:
Williams was last seen on Sept. 6 around 3 p.m. in the area of 26th and National.
He is described as a male, black, 5'7" tall, 160 pounds, with a heart and wing tattoo on his upper left arm. Williams was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7221.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.