Silver Alert canceled: 83-year-old man found safe

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Jefferson man, 83-year-old Eleno Calvillo. He was last seen leaving a family's home just before midnight on Saturday, March 21. If you have any information on where he may be, please call the Jefferson Police Department.



UPDATE: Jefferson police say Eleno Calvillo has been found safe. The original reporting is below.

Jefferson police need your help in finding a missing 83-year-old man, Eleno Calvillo.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Jefferson Police Department, Eleno Calvillo was last seen on camera walking away from a family's home on Windsor Terrace, near Bayfield Drive in the City of Jefferson just before midnight on Saturday, March 21.

Eleno is an 83-year-old man, white, with a height of 5' 0" and a weight of 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and a brown ponytail, with little to no hair on the top of his head, and a gray mustache.

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Eleno Calvillo

He is blind in his left eye, which is always closed.

He was last seen wearing a neon orange puffer coat, a black long-sleeve shirt, black long pants, and white and black tennis shoes.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Eleno's whereabouts, please call the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707.