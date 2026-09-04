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Missing Waukesha woman now found safe

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published September 4, 2026 8:19 PM CDT
Published September 4, 2026 8:19 PM CDT
article

Betsy Abts

The Brief

    • A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Waukesha woman, Betsy Abts.
    • She has dementia and left Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Friday evening, Sept. 4.
    • Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waukesha Police Department.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - UPDATE: Shortly after publishing the story, police told FOX6 that Betsy was found safe. The original reporting is below.

Waukesha police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman, Betsy Abts.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, Betsy has early onset dementia and left Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

She was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, walking on foot wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and a walking boot on one foot.

Missing person description

What we know:

Betsy Abts is a 68-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 8" and a weight of 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown, straight, shoulder-length hair.

She also has a broken ankle and has a boot on her foot.

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Authorities say Betsy went missing previously a few days ago and was located walking along I-94 in Oconomowoc.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Betsy's whereabouts, contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.

The Source: FOX6 received the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.

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