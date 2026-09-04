Missing Waukesha woman now found safe

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Waukesha woman, Betsy Abts. She has dementia and left Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Friday evening, Sept. 4. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waukesha Police Department.



UPDATE: Shortly after publishing the story, police told FOX6 that Betsy was found safe. The original reporting is below.

Waukesha police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman, Betsy Abts.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, Betsy has early onset dementia and left Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

She was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, walking on foot wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and a walking boot on one foot.

Missing person description

What we know:

Betsy Abts is a 68-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 8" and a weight of 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown, straight, shoulder-length hair.

She also has a broken ankle and has a boot on her foot.

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Authorities say Betsy went missing previously a few days ago and was located walking along I-94 in Oconomowoc.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Betsy's whereabouts, contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.