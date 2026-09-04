Missing Waukesha woman now found safe
WAUKESHA, Wis. - UPDATE: Shortly after publishing the story, police told FOX6 that Betsy was found safe. The original reporting is below.
Waukesha police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman, Betsy Abts.
According to the Waukesha Police Department, Betsy has early onset dementia and left Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
She was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, walking on foot wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and a walking boot on one foot.
Missing person description
What we know:
Betsy Abts is a 68-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 8" and a weight of 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown, straight, shoulder-length hair.
She also has a broken ankle and has a boot on her foot.
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Authorities say Betsy went missing previously a few days ago and was located walking along I-94 in Oconomowoc.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on Betsy's whereabouts, contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.
The Source: FOX6 received the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.