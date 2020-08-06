Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman, last seen near 22nd and Vine in Milwaukee

A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for missing Bessie Bowie, 80. She was last seen walking near 22nd and Vine on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Bessie was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeve shirt with gray pants. Officials say she does have a bus pass.

She is described as an African American female, 5'02" tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes. She wears a black wig with gold highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.