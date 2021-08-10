Silver Alert for Oconomowoc man

article

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night, Aug. 10 for a man missing from Oconomowoc.

Ronald Wolters was last seen around 8 a.m. by his wife at their home on Byron Drive.

It's unknown where he may have gone.

He's 5'10" tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray striped polo shirt, a black baseball hat and a gold watch on his left wrist, with brown square glasses.

He could be driving a 2002 red Chevy Avalanche with Wisconsin license plate number 944630.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oconomowoc police.