Silver Alert: Delavan man missing; last seen walking near Burr Oak Court

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old David Kilkenny of Delavan. He went for a walk from his home and was last seen headed south on N. 7th Street. David was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt with yellow accents, blue jeans and brown boots.



A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old David Kilkenny of Delavan.

What we know:

According to the Delavan Police Department, David was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 on Burr Oak Court. He went for a walk from his home and was last seen headed south on N. 7th Street.

David is described as a male, white, 5'6" tall, 147 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt with yellow accents, blue jeans and brown boots.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.