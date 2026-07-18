Silver Alert: 88-year-old Wauwatosa man missing

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A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wauwatosa man on Saturday, July 18.

Police said 88-year-old Kenneth Gilgenbach has been missing since Friday afternoon. He is accompanied by his 87-year-old wife.

Missing man

What we know:

Kenneth has dementia and was last seen in Wauwatosa driving a silver 2014 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 922VLM.

He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.