Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: 88-year-old Wauwatosa man missing

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published July 18, 2026 10:40 AM CDT
Published July 18, 2026 10:40 AM CDT
article

WAUWATOSA - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wauwatosa man on Saturday, July 18. 

Police said 88-year-old Kenneth Gilgenbach has been missing since Friday afternoon. He is accompanied by his 87-year-old wife.

Missing man

What we know:

Kenneth has dementia and was last seen in Wauwatosa driving a silver 2014 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 922VLM.

He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.

NewsMissing Persons