Silver Alert: 88-year-old Wauwatosa man missing
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WAUWATOSA - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wauwatosa man on Saturday, July 18.
Police said 88-year-old Kenneth Gilgenbach has been missing since Friday afternoon. He is accompanied by his 87-year-old wife.
Missing man
What we know:
Kenneth has dementia and was last seen in Wauwatosa driving a silver 2014 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 922VLM.
He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.