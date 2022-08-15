Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok

If you watch one video today, make it this one.

A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl.

Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.

Dugas originally posted the footage to her TikTok account with the caption "our paralyzed dog taught the baby how to crawl." Under the post, she asked her community: "Seriously, is this why he doesn’t crawl?"

In the footage, she is heard saying, "Show him how to do it, Kahlua!" The video has racked up over 6 million views.

Dugas explained in a previous video that Kahlua had broken her spine by falling from a three-story balcony, and that the injury had left her paralyzed.

She adopted the dog after her foster family helped her adjust to a new way of life.

"She’s been with us ever since, she is an amazing addition to our home."