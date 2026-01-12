Should Matt LaFleur stay with the Packers? FOX6 asks the fans!

Heartbreak after heartbreak…that's how Packers fans describe the Monday Blues following the Wild Card loss to the Bears on Saturday night.

So FOX6 asked the question: Do fans want to see a change at the head coach position?

FOX6's Christina Van Zelst talked with fans, who were unfiltered and passionate about what's next for the team.

Answering the question, should Matt LaFleur stay with the Packers?

Asking the fans

What they're saying:

"This is a hard one…I say…keep."

FOX6 proposed the question, should he [Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur] stay, or should he go?

"I get why people are mad, but I think we should play it safe," said Sam Disalle.

"I think somebody else," said Hayden Brown.

More than 30 people were quick to vote on whether the packers should keep or fire LaFleur.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur

24 people, the majority, voted to keep him.

"Throughout the years, he has been a good coach. I believe that a lot of times it is the special teams that are the teams' faults," said Scott Rockey.

"I’d maybe get the coordinators changed," added Disalle.

Seven fans voted to fire LaFleur, saying after years of heartbreak, it's time for change.

"I think the play-calling is too predictable. He called way too many runs on 1st and 10, 2nd and 10," added Brown.

Then, there was one fan who couldn't decide what's best for the team.

An addition by a Bears fan

"He’s a great coach. But again, the complacency issues are a problem every year and something’s got to give," said Timothy Stoltz.

It didn't take long for a Bears fan to speak, or write their thoughts, and Packers fans fired back.

"We’ll get em’ next year. Bears suck," Rockey said.

Is Matt LaFleur hot?

It's a polarizing topic and rivalry. That is until a group of fans made their own poll that had nothing to do with football…is Matt LaFleur hot?

FOX6 wants to be clear, a group of ladies came up to the poster and said they wanted him to stay because he's good-looking. There were about 10 people who said that.

Despite the disappointment, it did make fans laugh when they saw that separate poll at the bottom.