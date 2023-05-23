Shorewood woman guilty of spitting on teen; sentencing Tuesday

article

The Shorewood woman convicted of spitting in a teenager's face during protests in June 2020 will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 23.

Stephanie Rapkin, 67, was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Wednesday, April 19. She still has a felony count relating to an altercation with a police officer at her home. That is set to go to trial in August. But Rapkin's defense attorney tells FOX6 News they hope to resolve that case in the coming months.

Rapkin testified in her defense. She said she turned onto the street, could not turn around, and left her car. Rapkin said she was scared, but walked towards the front of the marchers while being filmed and followed. At the head of the group was then-17-year-old Eric Lucas.

Eric Lucas

Rapkin did not deny spitting, but said on the stand that she did not spit on him, but at the ground.

The state said Rapkin changed her story to try and get out of a conviction.