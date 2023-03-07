92nd and Fiebrantz shooting, crash

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, March 7 near 92nd and Fiebrantz. One person was taken to the hospital.

Police say there are shell casings all down the street. At this time, officials have shut down 92nd Street – between Fiebrantz and Capitol Drive.

"This is just shocking. This is typically a nice neighborhood," a neighbor told FOX6 News.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.