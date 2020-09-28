Shooting near 17th and State leaves 28-year-old injured

article

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 4 p.m. near N. 17th Street and W. State Street on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Police say the victim was in his vehicle when the suspect in another vehicle fired shots at him.

Crash near 21st and Highland after shooting at 17th and State, Milwaukee

The 28-year-old victim was struck and drove away from the scene before crashing onto a curb near N. 21st and W. Highland Avenue. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.