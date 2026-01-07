Sherman Park Grocery at risk of closing; serves Milwaukee food desert

The Brief An area grocery store says they need help – or their doors may close for good. The Sherman Park Grocery Store serves one of 13 food deserts in Milwaukee. The store is dealing with a multitude of obstacles – including paying monthly bills, increased food prices, and flood damage.



What we know:

The grocery store serves one of the most underserved areas of Milwaukee. But in order to stay open, the store owner, Moe Wince, says he needs help.

The store is dealing with a multitude of obstacles – including paying monthly bills, increased food prices, and flood damage.

Sherman Park Grocery Store says it's the only Black-owned grocery store in the state and serves one of 13 food deserts in Milwaukee.

Food deserts are areas with low income households and poor access to grocery stores.

What they're saying:

"We can't sustain ourselves. If things do not change, or we don't start collaborating and getting somebody or an organization or nonprofit or philanthropy group stepping up and saying ‘Mo, this is what it looks like for us, and we want to maintain your store, we want to make sure you sustain yourselves, not just tomorrow, but long term,’" said Mo Wince, Sherman Park Grocery owner.

The store says their goal is to help provide healthier food options to the area.

In an effort to keep their doors open, Sherman Park Grocery is reaching out for help to anyone – including state government, local non-profits, businesses and volunteers.