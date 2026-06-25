Sheridan Park bluff stability study funding OK'd by Milwaukee County Board
CUDAHY, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved on Thursday, June 25, a resolution authorizing more than $1.1 million to fund design and permitting work for the Sheridan Park Bluff Stability project.
Money approved for bluff project study
What we know:
A news release says Sheridan Park contains bluff areas that have been identified as among Milwaukee County’s highest-priority coastal risk locations.
Officials said preliminary feasibility work has already identified multiple conceptual design approaches, providing the County with a strong foundation to move forward with design, bid documents, and permitting.
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The resolution will now head to the desk of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Clerk's Office.