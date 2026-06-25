Sheridan Park bluff stability study funding OK'd by Milwaukee County Board

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Board authorized over $1.1 million for the Sheridan Park Bluff Stability project's design and permitting. Sheridan Park's bluffs are identified as one of the county's highest-priority coastal risk locations. The resolution now heads to County Executive David Crowley for approval.



The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved on Thursday, June 25, a resolution authorizing more than $1.1 million to fund design and permitting work for the Sheridan Park Bluff Stability project.

Money approved for bluff project study

What we know:

A news release says Sheridan Park contains bluff areas that have been identified as among Milwaukee County’s highest-priority coastal risk locations.

Officials said preliminary feasibility work has already identified multiple conceptual design approaches, providing the County with a strong foundation to move forward with design, bid documents, and permitting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The resolution will now head to the desk of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.