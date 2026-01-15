Sheboygan's Above & Beyond Children’s Museum "Free Days of Play"

article

The Brief Acuity is sponsoring monthly "Free Days of Play" at the Above & Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan throughout 2026. Each event features educator-led, heart-themed crafts in the Wonder Workshop to celebrate the sponsor’s logo. Visitors can explore 12 recently added exhibits—including a Tree House and Vet Clinic—and several new signature programs.



Mark your calendars! The Acuity-sponsored Free Days of Play at Above & Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan (902 N. 8th Street #4005) have been announced for 2026.

Free Days of Play

What we know:

The Free Days of Play are hosted once per month throughout the year on the following dates: January 21, February 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 21, July 19, August 16, September 16, October 21, November 18, and December 16. Days of the week vary to help accommodate seasonal schedules.

The Free Days of Play will feature an interactive craft led by museum educators in the Wonder Workshop. The Above & Beyond Children’s Museum team will develop heart-themed projects in celebration of the shape of the Acuity logo.

A news release says in the previous 12 months, the museum has experienced an immense transformation to its interior offerings, including exhibits, amenities, safety features, and more.

The 12 new exhibits opening since 2024 are the Tree House, Light Board, Bird House, Net Tunnel, Culture Exchange, Wonder Workshop, Vet Clinic, Farm to Table, Climbing Wall, Pegboard Play, Rhythms and Rainbows, and Construction Zone. New signature programs include: Chomp Saw Workshop, Immersive Storytime, Make Music with Me, Makerspace, Play for All, Toddler Time, and Baby Steps.

