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The Brief Jermie Nelson won the first $1 million top prize on a $50 $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket. The ticket was purchased at Loves Travel Stop in Sheboygan, the largest winning ticket ever sold at that location. One $1,000,000 top prize is still available in the game.



Sheboygan has a new millionaire! Jermie Nelson hit it big when he recently bought a $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket at Loves Travel Stop in the city. He scratched the top prize – $1 million.

Sheboygan's new millionaire

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Lottery says Nelson claimed his price at the Madison Lottery office on Thursday, April 9.

$1,000,000 Crossword is a Wisconsin Lottery $50 scratch ticket that debuted on December 19, 2025, with 10 different prize levels ranging from $75 to $1,000,000. Nelson is the game's first top prize winner. $1,000,000 Crossword has one $1,000,000 top prize remaining.

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$1,000,000 Crossword features crossword puzzles on both the front and back of the ticket. Since December, two players have won $5,000, one player has won $10,000, and one player has won $50,000.

The $1,000,000 winning ticket is the largest Lottery ticket ever sold by Loves Travel Shop.