$1 million winning Crossword scratch ticket sold in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan has a new millionaire! Jermie Nelson hit it big when he recently bought a $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket at Loves Travel Stop in the city. He scratched the top prize – $1 million.
Sheboygan's new millionaire
What we know:
A news release from the Wisconsin Lottery says Nelson claimed his price at the Madison Lottery office on Thursday, April 9.
$1,000,000 Crossword is a Wisconsin Lottery $50 scratch ticket that debuted on December 19, 2025, with 10 different prize levels ranging from $75 to $1,000,000. Nelson is the game's first top prize winner. $1,000,000 Crossword has one $1,000,000 top prize remaining.
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$1,000,000 Crossword features crossword puzzles on both the front and back of the ticket. Since December, two players have won $5,000, one player has won $10,000, and one player has won $50,000.
The $1,000,000 winning ticket is the largest Lottery ticket ever sold by Loves Travel Shop.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Lottery.