Sheboygan land sale for Amazon logistic facility; Common Council OKs

The Brief The Sheboygan Common Council approved a deal on Jan.19 to bring a 200,000-square-foot Amazon logistics facility to the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus. The project is expected to create up to 200 direct jobs and roughly 450 indirect jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.



The Sheboygan Common Council approved on Monday, Jan. 19, a purchase and sale agreement to bring a new Amazon logistics facility to the city's SouthPointe Enterprise Campus.

Amazon facility in Sheboygan

What we know:

A news release from the City of Sheboygan says the planned 200,000-square-foot facility will be located at the intersection of Stahl Road and Taylor Drive. it will serve as a regional hub for the final stage of Amazon's delivery network.

The project is expected to generate between 150 and 200 direct jobs, with an estimated 450 additional indirect jobs created through related economic activity, the release says.

Construction on the new Amazon logistics facility is set to begin this summer, with operations to be up and running by summer 2027.