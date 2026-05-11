Sheboygan fatal fire on Pershing Avenue; cause under investigation

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The Brief A person and a dog were found deceased following a house fire on Pershing Avenue in Sheboygan early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived just after midnight to find heavy smoke and active flames in the kitchen and stairway, which they extinguished within minutes. The specific cause of the fire is under investigation.



A person and a dog died in a house fire in the City of Sheboygan early on Monday, May 11, fire officials said.

Fatal fire investigation

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire on Pershing Avenue just after midnight on Monday. This, after a passerby called 911 after seeing smoke and hearing smoke alarms sounding at the building.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found moderate smoke showing from the eaves and chimney area. Crews forced entry and found heavy smoke banked down to the floor. Firefighters advanced interior hose lines and located moderate fire conditions in the kitchen and stairway area.

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While searching the residence, crews located one deceased occupant inside the residence. During a second search, firefighters also located a deceased dog.

A news release from the Sheboygan Fire Department says crews encountered multiple interior and exterior obstacles while operating on scene, but were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire within minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.