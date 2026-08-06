Sheboygan e-bike crash; 2 teens injured, failed to stop at stop sign

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The Brief A 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old were injured in an e-bike crash in Sheboygan on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and failing to stop at a stop sign. Sheboygan police urges parents to consider proper training before allowing kids to operate e-bikes and e-motos, and reminds the public that not all e-bikes are legal.



Two teens, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old, were injured in an e-bike crash in Sheboygan on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

E-bike crash

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers arrived to the scene near 10th Street and North Avenue for an e-bike that was hit by a vehicle.

The 14-year-old girl and her 13-year-old passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheboygan police said the e-bike operator did not stop at North Avenue while going north on 10th Street and was hit by a vehicle going west on North Avenue that had the right-of-way. Police said the e-bike was illegal.

The 14-year-old was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Reminder from police

What they're saying:

The Sheboygan Police Department urges parents to consider proper training before allowing kids to operate e-bikes and e-motorcycles, and reminds the public that not all e-bikes are legal.

E-motos that go over the legal speed limit are considered motor vehicles.