Sheboygan e-bike crash; 14-year-old dead

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The Brief A 14-year-old boy is dead after an e-bike crash in Sheboygan on Saturday evening, July 25. The victim did not stop at a stop sign and was struck by a car. The crash happened near 25th Street and Broadway Avenue.



A 14-year-old boy is dead after an e-bike crash in Sheboygan on Saturday evening, July 25.

What we know:

At around 5 p.m., the Sheboygan Police Department responded to a crash involving a sedan and an e-bike near 25th and Broadway.

A 14-year-old boy from Beloit was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old Sheboygan man, was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.

Police determined that the 14-year-old was traveling south on 25th Street on an e-bike and failed to stop at the stop sign on Broadway. He entered the path of a sedan going west on Broadway and was struck.