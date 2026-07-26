Sheboygan e-bike crash; 14-year-old dead
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SHEBOYGAN - A 14-year-old boy is dead after an e-bike crash in Sheboygan on Saturday evening, July 25.
What we know:
At around 5 p.m., the Sheboygan Police Department responded to a crash involving a sedan and an e-bike near 25th and Broadway.
A 14-year-old boy from Beloit was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.
The driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old Sheboygan man, was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.
Police determined that the 14-year-old was traveling south on 25th Street on an e-bike and failed to stop at the stop sign on Broadway. He entered the path of a sedan going west on Broadway and was struck.
The Source: Information was posted on Facebook by the Sheboygan Police Department.