The Brief Sheboygan police said a "prolific" drug trafficker was arrested on Tuesday. Authorities searched multiple properties and seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs. Charges have been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.



The Sheboygan Police Department said a "prolific" drug trafficker was arrested, and more than $100,000 worth of drugs were seized, after a months-long investigation led to multiple searches across the city Tuesday.

What we know:

Authorities executed search warrants at four different properties on Sept. 15, which led to the seizure of more than four pounds of cocaine, 10 pounds of marijuana and nearly 13 ounces of methamphetamine. Numerous guns and a vehicle were also seized. Police said the total street value of the drugs seized is estimated at more than $100,000.

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The searches took place near 8th and Georgia, 15th and Alabama, 12th and St. Clair and 18th and Superior.

The suspect was arrested on numerous charges, including possession with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug trafficking place within 1,000 feet of a school.

What we don't know:

Sheboygan police identified the suspect as a 34-year-old Sheboygan man with a "history of convictions for drug and weapon offenses," but did not name him.

What's next:

Charges have been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.