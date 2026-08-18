Sheboygan County boater rescued after falling into Lake Michigan

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The Brief A boater was rescued after falling into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan County on Sunday, Aug. 16. Using 911 call coordinates, Sheboygan Fire Department rescue swimmers located the victim. The incident was determined to be accidental in nature and the victim was uninjured.



Emergency responders on Sunday, Aug. 16 rescued a boater who had fallen into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan County.

Water rescue

What we know:

Around 6:40 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of an unmanned vessel and a person in the water on Lake Michigan about two miles east of Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said.

The 911 caller provided a throwable personal flotation device to the 57-year-old man, but was unable to pull him aboard their boat.

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The U.S. Coast Guard and Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene with Sheboygan Fire Department rescue swimmers aboard.

Using coordinates from the 911 call, Sheboygan Fire Department rescue swimmers located the victim in the water and brought him aboard the Sheriff’s Office vessel.

The victim's boat was still under power, traveling northbound at roughly 2 mph, and was located shortly afterward by the United States Coast Guard.

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The victim was transported to the Sheboygan Marina for medical assessment. Investigators determined the incident was accidental, and the victim sustained no injuries.