Sheboygan County fire; barn, 2 silos, tractor and ATV destroyed

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a total-loss barn fire on County Road NN in the Town of Lyndon early on Sunday, Jan. 4. The fire destroyed the barn, two attached silos, two tractors, an ATV, and stored hay. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters battled a barn fire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lyndon early on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Barn fire

What we know:

A Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office news release says firefighters were called to the scene on County Road NN around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. This, after a 911 call indicated a barn with two attached silos was on fire.

The barn contained hay, two tractors, and an ATV was completely destroyed, the release said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

There was also an unidentified number of chickens that were in the barn at the time of the fire. Some of the chickens made it out of the barn. However, it is believed that there were a few trapped in the barn and perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dig deeper:

The following public safety agencies responded:

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Fire Department, Cascade First Responders, Waldo Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department, Beechwood Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Adell First Responders, Adell Fire Department, Random Lake Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, Greenbush Fire Department, Glenbeulah Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, Sheboygan County Highway Department, Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Unit, TNT Excavation.