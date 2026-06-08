Sheboygan County fatal crash; car, semi collide on State Highway 23

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The Brief The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on June 7. A car and a semi-truck collided on State Highway 23 and Scenic View Drive. The operator of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene.



A collision between a car and a semi-truck in Sheboygan County on Sunday, June 7, left one person dead.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on State Highway 23 and Scenic View Drive in the Town of Greenbush.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was heading south on Scenic View Drive when they failed to stop at a stop sign.

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The Toyota entered the intersection and was hit by an eastbound semi, causing the semi to overturn.

The operator of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene. Three occupants of the semi were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.