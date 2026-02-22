Sheboygan County farmers fight Plymouth power line project

The Brief Sheboygan County farmers say the Plymouth Reliability Project will disrupt farmland and force some families to move. More than 1,000 trees have already been cut as part of the seven-mile power line project. ATC says the project supports increased energy demand and allows continued farming under easements.



Landowners in Sheboygan County say a major power line project is threatening farms that have been in their families for generations – and while construction is already underway, they say their fight is not over.

Local perspective:

For more than a century, Cedar Springs Trout Farm has been in Randall Pietsch’s family. Now, he says the land is changing before his eyes.

"The destruction. It’s never going to be the same again," said Pietsch.

As he walks through his property, Pietsch says he feels "disgust" and "sadness."

His land — along with dozens of others — sits in the path of the Plymouth Reliability Project, which will add seven miles of new power lines in the area.

"It takes the shade away and makes the water warmer," said Pietsch. "Nobody will ever be able to have a trout farm again."

What we know:

American Transmission Company (ATC) says the project is needed to support increased energy demand in the area.

Property owners have protested for more than a year, asking for a different route for the power lines. That did not happen, and construction is now underway.

Farmers say more than 1,000 trees have already been cut down, and additional trees at Cedar Springs Trout Farm are expected to be removed this week — changes they say will affect trout and livestock.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in May.

What they're saying:

"This route is not best for the people or the environment," said Chris Kestell, of Ever Green View Farms.

Farmers say they’ll be forced to move.

"Where are we going? What’s happening to the cows?" said Dan Kraemer, of Kraemers Windy Haven Farm.

"We’ve got four pastures; it goes over the top of all four," said William Schultz, of Lyn-Vale Farms.

Earlier this month, residents appealed the decision of the Public Service Commission, which formally approved the project. They say they are pushing for relocation options and hope to eventually take the fight to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"We’re fighting for the relocation plan for those people," said Kestell.

"It’s too late for us to change anything here now. Because they’re going to go through with it but maybe we can go to court and stop it from happening to other people," said Pietsch.

In a statement, ATC said in part: "After construction is completed, the land can continue to be farmed as the power line easements allow for farming and other uses. Our goal is to complete the work safely while respecting the land and the people who depend on it."