Sheboygan County crash: Car, semi collide on Highway 23

The Brief A car and a semi collided in Sheboygan County on Friday night, Jan. 2. It happened on State Highway 23 near County Highway S. Medical helicopters were called to the scene.



What we know:

It happened just after 4 p.m. Multiple area fire and rescue departments responded to the scene on State Highway 23 near County Highway S.

The Greenbush Fire Department posted photos of the scene on Facebook, which showed medical helicopters from both Flight for Life and ThedaStar were called.

All lanes of traffic reopened at around 5:45 p.m.

What we don't know:

The extent of any injures sustained in the crash was not immediately clear. FOX6 News has reached out to local agencies for information, check back for updates.