'She Said Yes': Michigan graduate proposes to college sweetheart during commencement

As Central Michigan University graduates prepare for the next chapter in their lives, a couple is taking it one step further.

Student David Shoemaker proposed to his now-fiancee Ryann Swann during the winter commencement ceremony on Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

The school released footage of the ceremony and posted the video on Facebook.

RELATED: Best friends, daughters of Lebanese immigrants empower other Arab women with higher education goals

School officials said the couple met in the dormitory while Shoemaker was working the front desk.

"The two dated throughout college and both graduated this past May. David received a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship and Ryann graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology," the statement said.

The pair actually graduated in May; however, Shoemaker returned to school to obtain a Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures in the school’s winter ceremony.

The video showed CMU President Bob Davies speaking during the ceremony and asking Shoemaker's family to join him onstage. That was when he took Swann's hand, got down on one knee, and proposed.

"I think she said yes!" Davies said before loud applause and cheers erupted from the crowd.

The couple resides in the Detroit suburb of Northville.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.