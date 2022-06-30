The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center has a mission to be a vibrant destination expanding, inspiring, and delivering a lifetime of arts education
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center has a mission to be a vibrant destination expanding, inspiring, and delivering a lifetime of arts education and experiences. And this summer your kids can be a part of that. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield getting a tour of the facility and learning more about their Summer Arts Camp.
Looking for a Summer Camp that offers fun, interactive, and engaging experiences?
Brian is at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center where their hands-on activities will keep your kids creative during their Summer vacation.
This Summer, kids can explore the world through art at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center
Brian is going back to camp and see what campers are typically doing during a day at the this art facility that’s celebrating 20 years of art classes, exhibitions and more.
At Sharon Lynne Wilson Center’s Summer Arts Camp kids get plenty of time to be creative
Brian is joining the campers as they head out for their morning meeting – in nature.
