Severe thunderstorm warning; hail hits parts of SE Wisconsin

While a severe thunderstorm warning rumbled across parts of Jefferson and Waukesha counties Friday, June 10 – some areas were hit with hail.

The FOX6 Weather Experts tracked hail as big as an inch in diameter the Oconomowoc area around 5:30 p.m.

Hail in Oconomowoc on June 10, 2022 (Courtesy: Nikki)

From Brown Deer to Jackson and places in between, viewers sent FOX6 News pictures and videos of the nickel-sized icy balls.

Hail in Brown Deer on June 10, 2022

The National Weather Service issued its severe thunderstorm warning for western Waukesha County and part of far eastern Jefferson County around 5:30 p.m., with an expiration time of around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Monitor the FOX6 Weather forecast.

