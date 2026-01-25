Seven Modern Wonders of the World at the Mitchell Park Domes

If you are looking to get out of the cold, the Mitchell Park Domes has over 1,800 different plant species and has many different events that will have you looking forward to spring, including a miniature expedition to the Seven Modern Wonders of the World. Eric Levin joined FOX6 WakeUp live with more on the themed exhibits.
MILWAUKEE - All aboard for a world tour like no other—right in the heart of the Mitchell Park Domes.
Watch in delight as model trains wind through vibrant beds of pansies, stocks and miniature azalea trees.
'Modern Wonders in the Dome' runs until March 22.
