Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu will not seek reelection

article

The Brief Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection. LeMahieu has served in the Senate since 2015 and has served as Majority Leader since 2020.



Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) announced on Thursday, March 19 that he will not seek reelection.

Leader LeMahieu has served in the Senate since 2015 and has served as Majority Leader since 2020. Before that, he served on the Sheboygan County Board for nine years.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Devin LeMahieu statement

What they're saying:

"After careful reflection and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to not seek re-election.

"Serving in the State Senate has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I’m proud of our accomplishments. The REINS Act has become model legislation in statehouses across the country and since 2020 we’ve enacted the two largest income tax cuts in state history, despite divided government.

"However, the time has come for a new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife in our new Madison-area home and, for the first time since 2006, rooting for bold conservative reform from the sidelines.

"Thank you to the people of Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Calumet and Fond du Lac Counties for the trust you’ve placed in me as your State Senator; to the countless colleagues and staff who have made this an unforgettable journey; and a special thank you to my mom for her tireless support knocking doors and walking in parades."