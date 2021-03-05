Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Johnson still undecided on seeking third 3rd term

By AP Author
Published 
Ron Johnson
Associated Press
article

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday he remains undecided on whether to seek a third term and may not announce his plans for as much as a year, even though keeping his pledge not to run again is "probably my preference now."

However, Johnson said when he made the pledge in 2016 he didn't envision that Democrats would have full control of Congress and the White House.

"We’re seeing what I would consider the devastating and harmful effects of Democrats total control just ramming things through," he said on a call with reporters.

Johnson's seat is up in 2022 and numerous Republicans are considering running should he not seek a third term. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are the most prominent Democrats who have already announced they are running, as several others consider it.

Johnson said he was in no hurry t o get in, noting that he didn't launch his first campaign in 2010 until April of that year. The only ones who want him to decide now are political consultants, he said.

In 2016 Johnson said he wouldn't run for a third term, but he's since rescinded that.

"That pledge is on my mind," Johnson said. "It was my preference then, I would say it’s probably my preference now. I’m happy to go home."

