Semi rollover crash; Mitchell Interchange in Milwaukee

A semi rollover crash in Milwaukee's Mitchell Interchange on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10 caused traffic backups for drivers.

The wreck partially closed the west to south ramp in the Mitchell Interchange before 2 p.m.

Semi rollover in Mitchell Interchange, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office noted the driver of the semi reported no injuries but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No other drivers were involved the crash.