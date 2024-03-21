Second Mattel theme park announced

Mattel will open a second theme park in 2026, complete with Hot Wheels roller coasters and a "larger-than-life" Barbie Beach House, the company announced this week.

According to Mattel, the second Mattel Adventure Park will break ground later this year in Bonner Springs, Kansas, about 25 minutes from Kansas City, in partnership with Epic Resort Destinations.

The announcement comes as Mattel readies for its first Adventure Park, set to open in Glendale, Arizona, sometime this year.

Mattel Adventure Park (Mattel)

Here’s what the new theme park will offer:

Hot Wheels roller coasters

Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor – described as "five family-friendly experiential attractions and rides including a dedicated indoor play space for little adventurers."

Barbie Beach House – described as "an interactive retail experience where fans can build their customized Barbie sets in the

Barbie Dream Closet Experience, which uses hologram technology … The attraction also includes a unique, Barbie-themed flying theater and The Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar."

He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag

The Glendale, Arizona, Mattel park will feature the following: