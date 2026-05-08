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The Brief A man is suspected of killing a woman at a Wisconsin nature preserve on Friday. Later that day, the sheriff's office said the same suspect shot into a police station. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and booked into jail.



A man suspected of killing a woman and then firing shots into a Wisconsin police station on Friday afternoon was taken into custody.

What we know:

Authorities said the suspect drove to the Sauk Prairie Police Department and fired several shots into the front door and vestibule of the station at around 3:10 p.m. The building was hit several times, but no one was hurt.

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Sauk Prairie police officers quickly found the suspect's minivan and pulled it over, taking him into custody without further incident.

Investigators determined the same suspect was involved in a shooting that happened at Pewitt's Nest Nature Preserve in the town of Baraboo roughly an hour before shots were fired into the police station.

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The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead in the nature preserve's parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds at around 2:10 p.m.

What we don't know:

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the Sauk County Jail. It's not clear what charges he's being held on.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Baraboo Police Department, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were involved in the investigation, which remains active.