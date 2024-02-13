Santana, Counting Crows in Milwaukee on July 26

article

Carlos Santana and Counting Crows will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Friday, July 26.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at Santana.com and CountingCrows.com

Citi is the official card of the Oneness Tour. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, commemorative tickets, exclusive merchandise items and laminates. For more information, visit vipnation.com

For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.