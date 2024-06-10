Samsung or Apple? Survey shows which customers are most satisfied

Samsung and Apple are now tied when it comes to customer satisfaction, according to a survey from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study 2023-2024 that was released in May.

Results showed that customer satisfaction for Apple climbed 1% and Samsung climbed 3% thus putting them both at 82 out of 100 in overall satisfaction.

In addition, Motorola moved up 3%, trying with Google at a 77 score. Google dropped down by 1% over the last year.

On a broader scale, results showed that customer satisfaction with wireless service overall climbed 3% to earn a score of 76.

"As 5G networks expand nationwide and new affordable 5G devices become available, consumers are finding even more reasons to reevaluate their mobile options," Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI, said in the news release. "Customers want providers that can deliver on the promise of next-generation connectivity through competitive plans and excellent service — not just empty hype about speculative 5G speeds. Traditional carriers must reassess how they can better meet these needs or risk losing consumers to competitors that can give them more bang for their buck."

Apple had lost its position as the world’s top phonemaker to Samsung in the first quarter of 2024 as its shipments have dropped around 10%, a report said.

From January to March, Samsung captured a 20.8% market share, followed by Apple with 17.3% and China-based Xiaomi with 14.1%, Reuters reported, citing data from research firm IDC.

Samsung, which recently released the Galaxy S24 series phones, shipped more than 60 million devices during the first quarter, Reuters added.

The news agency cited the IDC as saying that Apple, meanwhile, only shipped 50.1 million iPhones, down from the 55.4 million units it shipped during the same three-month period last year.

