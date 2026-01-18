Samson Stomp returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo

A winter tradition is back as the Milwaukee County Zoo commemorates the annual Samson Stomp.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to join in the event, which honors one of the zoo’s most famous and beloved residents, Samson the silverback gorilla (1950-1981).

Money raised from the event supports all the animals in the Zoo’s population.

Event details

What we know:

Day-of registration runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18.

There are three races:

5K Competitive Run starts at 9:30 a.m.

2-Mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 10:15 a.m.

1-Mile Romp for Children starts at 10:45 a.m.

Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo website to learn more.

