Samson Stomp returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo

By
Published  January 18, 2026 8:10am CST
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Samson Stomp at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The snow and the cold won't be stopping some from heading to the Milwaukee County Zoo today for the 46th Annual Samson Stomp. Kimberly Graves joined FOX6 WakeUp live to give us an overview and what to expect from the samson stomp.

MILWAUKEE - A winter tradition is back as the Milwaukee County Zoo commemorates the annual Samson Stomp.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to join in the event, which honors one of the zoo’s most famous and beloved residents, Samson the silverback gorilla (1950-1981).

Money raised from the event supports all the animals in the Zoo’s population.

Event details

What we know:

Day-of registration runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18.

There are three races:

  • 5K Competitive Run starts at 9:30 a.m.
  • 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 10:15 a.m.
  • 1-Mile Romp for Children starts at 10:45 a.m.

Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo website to learn more.

46th Annual Samson Stomp

Runners from across our area will be facing the cold for the 46th Annual Samson Stomp. Dave Finch joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the Milwaukee County Zoo with more on the event's longstanding relationship with the runners. 

