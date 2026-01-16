Salem Lakes house fire; firefighter hurt when he fell through floor

article

The Brief Salem Lakes Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Rock Lake Road Thursday afternoon after a delivery driver reported smelling smoke. A "mayday" was issued after a firefighter fell through a compromised floor into the basement; they were quickly rescued and treated for minor injuries. The homeowner was away at the time.



Salem Lakes Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire that happened at a home on Rock Lake Road on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 15.

Structure fire investigation

What we know:

A news release from Salem Lakes Fire Rescue said firefighters were dispatched to the home around 4 p.m. Thursday. The incident was initially reported by a delivery operator in the area who believed they smelled smoke.

When firefighters got to the scene, they spotted minimal smoke showing from the front of the residence. Firefighters stretched a hose line to the front door.

When crews made entry, they encountered heavy smoke conditions with moderate heat. While advancing the hose line, a firefighter fell through a compromised section of flooring into the basement. A mayday was immediately declared, and command promptly upgraded the incident to a box alarm to bring in additional resources.

Firefighters made rapid and coordinated rescue efforts to locate, extricate, and safely remove the downed firefighter from the structure.

Once the firefighter was removed, crews resumed an aggressive interior attack, and fire conditions were brought under control within a short period of time.

The incident was later elevated to a second alarm for resource management purposes. The fire was officially declared under control approximately one hour after the initial dispatch.

The injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and was subsequently released with relatively minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The homeowner was out of town at the time of the incident.