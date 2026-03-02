S. 43rd Street underground power line rebuild; what you need to know

article

Drivers who frequent S. 43rd Street between Howard and Oklahoma avenues in Milwaukee have a couple new reasons to cheer.

Underground power line project

What we know:

An ATC underground power line project on that stretch of road has been going on for a while. But some of the closures are about to be opened up.

A news release from the 11th Aldermanic District in Milwaukee says the following will take place starting Tuesday, March 3:

W. Morgan Avenue at S. 43rd Street will reopen on Tuesday, March 3.

Northbound S. 43rd Street will reopen from W. Howard Avenue through the W. Morgan Avenue intersection.

Northbound S. 43rd Street will remain closed from the north side of W. Morgan Avenue to W. Oklahoma Avenue.

The release says southbound S. 43rd Street will remain open to traffic from W. Oklahoma Avenue to W. Howard. Use of portions of the sidewalks on the east side of S. 43rd Street remains restricted.

