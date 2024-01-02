RXBAR offers cash reward for customers willing to move their couch for New Year's challenge

article

RXBAR is offering a reward for customers who accept an unusual New Year's challenge – moving their couches.

The protein bar brand announced the contest on Monday. Anyone who pledges to move their couch for 30 days can enter a contest for a $2,500 cash reward, which RXBAR says will be used to "cover the cost of moving, storage and new home gym equipment."

"In the cold winter months, the couch is the epitome of warmth and coziness and sometimes tempts us away from staying active," RXBAR said in a press release. "Conquering the comfort of the couch is the first step toward achieving any fitness goals, which is why RXBAR® is turning this common excuse into a New Year's challenge."

"Fans willing to take the Bar the Couch Pledge will be entered for a chance to win," the statement added.

Winners are also eligible for a year's supply of RXBAR protein bars. The company said that the bars have "simple ingredients [that will] keep you fueled up to perform your best."

"In the spirit of No B.S., the RXBAR Bar the Couch Pledge is a fun way to bring the possibilities of a couch-free lifestyle to our fans and see what they can accomplish," RXBAR Brand Marketing Director Eileen Flaherty said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to work with our team of influencers to launch this 30-day challenge and can't wait to see how fans nationwide will be inspired [to] move the couch and get moving," Flaherty added.

The sign-up period opens on January 4 and closes on January 14. Protein bar enthusiasts who are interested in the Bar the Couch Pledge can register on the company's website.