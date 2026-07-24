Rufus King Community Garden; volunteers transforming empty lot

The Brief An empty lot on Milwaukee’s north side is about to get a major makeover. Volunteers are teaming up to build a community space to feed local families and seniors in the Rufus King neighborhood. Home Depot stepped up to take the project to the next level, supplying a build crew and $10,000 in equipment.



Volunteers are transforming an empty lot on Milwaukee’s north side to help feed local families and seniors. In a historic first for the Rufus King neighborhood, a major retailer is stepping in with thousands of dollars in equipment to build out the space.

Rufus King Community Garden

What we know:

Located near 13th and Fiebrantz, the Rufus King Community Garden will serve seniors, families, and individuals facing food insecurity across the Rufus King neighborhood and surrounding Milwaukee community.

Rufus King Community Garden

Rufus King Safety Alliance President Yolanda Roth originally envisioned building 12 garden beds on the vacant lot, pitching the idea to Menards, Lowe's, and Home Depot.

Home Depot answered the call—more than doubling the original plan by building 26 garden beds and donating $10,000 in equipment alongside a full construction crew.

Rufus King Community Garden

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What they're saying:

"Let’s build our own garden and have our own stuff. Some people have problems going to the store – it’s either transportation or affordability," said Roth. "That’s something we wanted to provide for the community to help out with the hardships that are going on because we don’t see it getting better any time soon. Other communities have it, so why not in this community."

Rufus King Community Garden

Roth says what was once a historically Black neighborhood is in need of revival and providing free access to fresh produce is a way to help alleviate household living expenses.

Organizers say this lot used to be a site for illegal dumping and parking.