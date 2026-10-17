Rose Park in Milwaukee damaged in fire, no one injured

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The Brief A fire at Rose Park in Milwaukee left the playground melted and heavily damaged on Saturday, Oct. 17. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A fire at Rose Park in Milwaukee left the playground melted and heavily damaged on Saturday, Oct. 17.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one crew responded to the fire at Rose Park near MLK Drive and Burleigh.

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No one was injured.

Rose Park damages

The fire and its cause are still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.