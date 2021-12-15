Former Wisconsin sheriff's deputy charged with child sexual assault

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that Gary A. Huber was arrested in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Dec. 13 for multiple child sexual assault charges.

Huber, 34, worked as a Rock County sheriff's deputy from August 2016 through July 2021, when he resigned to avoid an internal investigation, a DOJ news release indicated.

Huber is charged with:

First-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13

Repeated sexual assault of a child

Child enticement (3 counts)

Causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity (2 counts)

Exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate part (3 counts)

The complaint states that Huber assaulted multiple underage children between 2010 and 2016.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact DCI at 608-266-1621 or via email at report@doj.state.wi.us. For survivors looking for supportive resources, contact a local sexual assault service provider or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.

Huber is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This investigation was led by DCI. The Rock County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.