Road work in Historic Water Tower neighborhood on Aug. 2 & 3

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct high-impact paving projects in the Historic Water Tower neighborhood on Aug. 2-3.

East Hartford Avenue from North Lake Drive to North Downer Avenue

North Hackett Avenue from East Locust Street to East Kenwood Blvd

Work includes milling (removing) the existing pavement on Monday, August 2, and resurfacing each roadway with asphalt on Tuesday, August 3. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

According to a press release, both streets will be closed to traffic at 6:00 a.m. and will re-open when the work has concluded each day. Local access to residential properties will be maintained as much as possible. There will be disruptions to driveway access during the milling and paving operations.

On-street parking will not be permitted within the construction limits during daytime operations. We advise UWM Commuter Impacted permit holders to park on other time-restricted streets within the UWM area, and RPP permit holders may park in adjacent RPP areas, such as 2600 E. Linwood.

Overnight parking will be allowed; however, vehicles must move before 7:00 a.m. All vehicles in violation of the parking regulations will be ticketed and towed. If your vehicle is towed, please call 414-286-2700 for more information.